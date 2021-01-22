Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.