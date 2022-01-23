Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
