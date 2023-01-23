Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
