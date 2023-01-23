 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

