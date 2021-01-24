Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
