Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.