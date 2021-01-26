Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. L…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temper…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It shoul…