Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.