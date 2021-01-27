Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
