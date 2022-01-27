Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will se…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling fo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You ma…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…