Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.