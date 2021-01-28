Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.