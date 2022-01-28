Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.