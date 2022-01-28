Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will se…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg tomorrow. The fo…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lyn…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's c…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.