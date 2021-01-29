The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
