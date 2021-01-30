 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

