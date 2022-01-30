 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

