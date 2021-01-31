 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

