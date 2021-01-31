Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 10:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We w…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. L…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Pa…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Saturday. …