Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.