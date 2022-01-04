Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
