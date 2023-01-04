Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degre…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 43F. Winds light and …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are …
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…