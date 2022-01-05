The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Y…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around…
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainf…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will …