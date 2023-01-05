 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

