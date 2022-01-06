Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.