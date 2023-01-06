Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.