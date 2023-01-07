Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 deg…