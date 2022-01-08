It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
