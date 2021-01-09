 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

