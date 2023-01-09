Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This evening in Lynchburg: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 deg…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…