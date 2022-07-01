The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect per…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the making…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ho…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variab…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings o…