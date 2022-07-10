It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
