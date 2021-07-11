Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.