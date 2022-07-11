Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.