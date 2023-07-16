Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 12:30 AM EDT until SUN 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
