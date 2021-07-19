 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

