The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday for parts of Buchanan County after storms dumped more than five inches of rain, causing flash flooding which left about 40 people unaccounted for and damaged more than 100 homes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…