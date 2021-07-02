Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.