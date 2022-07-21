Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lynchb…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…