Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.