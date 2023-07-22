The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…