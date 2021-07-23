 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

