Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East.