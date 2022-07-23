Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Frida…
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.