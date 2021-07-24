Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.