Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
