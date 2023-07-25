The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leav…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will se…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…