The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
