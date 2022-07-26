Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.