Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings o…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The number of days with ozone pollution has fallen dramatically over the last twenty years.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…