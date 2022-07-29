The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. There is a 49% ch…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings …
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
This evening in Lynchburg: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are pr…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…