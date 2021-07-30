The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
