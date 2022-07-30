 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

