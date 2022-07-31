The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
As summer heat peaks this week in Virginia and we look back at the new heat records set in Europe, the climate change connection is invariably raised.
