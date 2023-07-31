The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
