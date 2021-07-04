 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

