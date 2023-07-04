Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
